Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wed 13th Feb

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame And Michelin Three Star Restaurants

We’re after any fictional character or group of characters from film and TV who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as of December 2018.

BIG BIRD 0
BUGS BUNNY 1
DONALD DUCK 3
GODZILLA 0
KERMIT THE FROG 0
LASSIE 2
MICKEY MOUSE 16
MINNIE MOUSE 1
RUGRATS 0
SHREK 0
SNOOPY 0
SNOW WHITE 1
THE MUNCHKINS 0
THE MUPPETS 2
THE SIMPSONS 0
TINKER BELL 0
WINNIE THE POOH 0
WOODY WOODPECKER 0


We need you to name any country that is home to a 3-star restaurant according to the 2018 edition of the annual Michelin Restaurant Guide.

BELGIUM 3
CHINA 2
DENMARK 0
FRANCE 55
GERMANY 13
ITALY 17
JAPAN 7
MONACO 0
NETHERLANDS 0
NORWAY 0
SOUTH KOREA 1
SPAIN 6
SWEDEN 1
SWITZERLAND 1
UNITED KINGDOM 42
UNITED STATES 40





