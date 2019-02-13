Back
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wed 13th Feb
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame And Michelin Three Star Restaurants
We’re after any fictional character or group of characters from film and TV who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as of December 2018.
|BIG BIRD
|0
|BUGS BUNNY
|1
|DONALD DUCK
|3
|GODZILLA
|0
|KERMIT THE FROG
|0
|LASSIE
|2
|MICKEY MOUSE
|16
|MINNIE MOUSE
|1
|RUGRATS
|0
|SHREK
|0
|SNOOPY
|0
|SNOW WHITE
|1
|THE MUNCHKINS
|0
|THE MUPPETS
|2
|THE SIMPSONS
|0
|TINKER BELL
|0
|WINNIE THE POOH
|0
|WOODY WOODPECKER
|0
We need you to name any country that is home to a 3-star restaurant according to the 2018 edition of the annual Michelin Restaurant Guide.
|BELGIUM
|3
|CHINA
|2
|DENMARK
|0
|FRANCE
|55
|GERMANY
|13
|ITALY
|17
|JAPAN
|7
|MONACO
|0
|NETHERLANDS
|0
|NORWAY
|0
|SOUTH KOREA
|1
|SPAIN
|6
|SWEDEN
|1
|SWITZERLAND
|1
|UNITED KINGDOM
|42
|UNITED STATES
|40