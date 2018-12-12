Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wed 12 Dec

Countries: African Countries Beginning With 'M' And Countries In The Eurovision Song Contest

We are looking for any African countries whose name begins with 'M'.

MADAGASCAR 30
MALAWI 12
MALI 17
MAURITANIA 0
MAURITIUS 6
MOROCCO 26
MOZAMBIQUE 37


We are looking for any of the 26 countries that reached the Grand Final stage of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018.

ALBANIA 0
AUSTRALIA 57
AUSTRIA 6
BULGARIA 0
CYPRUS 2
CZECH REPUBLIC 0
DENMARK 5
ESTONIA 0
FINLAND 5
FRANCE 17
GERMANY 20
HUNGARY 2
IRELAND 9
ISRAEL 8
ITALY 13
LITHUANIA 1
MOLDOVA 1
NORWAY 8
PORTUGAL 3
SERBIA 0
SLOVENIA 2
SPAIN 11
SWEDEN 31
THE NETHERLANDS 2
UKRAINE 9
UNITED KINGDOM 5


