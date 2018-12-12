Back
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wed 12 Dec
Countries: African Countries Beginning With 'M' And Countries In The Eurovision Song Contest
We are looking for any African countries whose name begins with 'M'.
|MADAGASCAR
|30
|MALAWI
|12
|MALI
|17
|MAURITANIA
|0
|MAURITIUS
|6
|MOROCCO
|26
|MOZAMBIQUE
|37
We are looking for any of the 26 countries that reached the Grand Final stage of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018.
|ALBANIA
|0
|AUSTRALIA
|57
|AUSTRIA
|6
|BULGARIA
|0
|CYPRUS
|2
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|0
|DENMARK
|5
|ESTONIA
|0
|FINLAND
|5
|FRANCE
|17
|GERMANY
|20
|HUNGARY
|2
|IRELAND
|9
|ISRAEL
|8
|ITALY
|13
|LITHUANIA
|1
|MOLDOVA
|1
|NORWAY
|8
|PORTUGAL
|3
|SERBIA
|0
|SLOVENIA
|2
|SPAIN
|11
|SWEDEN
|31
|THE NETHERLANDS
|2
|UKRAINE
|9
|UNITED KINGDOM
|5