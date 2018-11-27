Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 27 Nov

United States: U.S. States Born After The American Civil War And Original Signatories Of The Declaration By United Nations

We'd like you to tell us any current U.S. state that gained its statehood in the years following the end of the U.S. Civil War, that is, from May 1865 onward.

ALASKA 22
ARIZONA 2
COLORADO 1
HAWAII 30
IDAHO 2
MONTANA 3
NEBRASKA 0
NEW MEXICO 2
NORTH DAKOTA 0
OKLAHOMA 0
SOUTH DAKOTA 0
UTAH 5
WASHINGTON 8
WYOMING 1




We'd like you to tell us any country whose representatives were original signatories of the Declaration by United Nations at the Arcadia Conference in Washington DC, on January 1st and 2nd 1942.

AUSTRALIA 16
BELGIUM 1
CANADA 6
CHINA 4
COSTA RICA 0
CUBA 0
CZECHOSLOVAKIA 0
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 0
EL SALVADOR 0
GREECE 0
GUATEMALA 0
HAITI 0
HONDURAS 0
INDIA 1
LUXEMBOURG 0
NETHERLANDS 1
NEW ZEALAND 2
NICARAGUA 0
NORWAY 1
PANAMA 0
POLAND 0
SOUTH AFRICA 0
SOVIET UNION 1
UNITED KINGDOM 8
UNITED STATES 44
YUGOSLAVIA 0


    Advertisement

