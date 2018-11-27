Back
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 27 Nov
United States: U.S. States Born After The American Civil War And Original Signatories Of The Declaration By United Nations
We'd like you to tell us any current U.S. state that gained its statehood in the years following the end of the U.S. Civil War, that is, from May 1865 onward.
|ALASKA
|22
|ARIZONA
|2
|COLORADO
|1
|HAWAII
|30
|IDAHO
|2
|MONTANA
|3
|NEBRASKA
|0
|NEW MEXICO
|2
|NORTH DAKOTA
|0
|OKLAHOMA
|0
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|0
|UTAH
|5
|WASHINGTON
|8
|WYOMING
|1
We'd like you to tell us any country whose representatives were original signatories of the Declaration by United Nations at the Arcadia Conference in Washington DC, on January 1st and 2nd 1942.
|AUSTRALIA
|16
|BELGIUM
|1
|CANADA
|6
|CHINA
|4
|COSTA RICA
|0
|CUBA
|0
|CZECHOSLOVAKIA
|0
|DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|0
|EL SALVADOR
|0
|GREECE
|0
|GUATEMALA
|0
|HAITI
|0
|HONDURAS
|0
|INDIA
|1
|LUXEMBOURG
|0
|NETHERLANDS
|1
|NEW ZEALAND
|2
|NICARAGUA
|0
|NORWAY
|1
|PANAMA
|0
|POLAND
|0
|SOUTH AFRICA
|0
|SOVIET UNION
|1
|UNITED KINGDOM
|8
|UNITED STATES
|44
|YUGOSLAVIA
|0