Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 22 Jan

World Wide Web: Most-Popular Websites And Top Online Retailers

Please tell us the names of any of the top 40 websites used by Australians as at the end of August 2018, according to traffic volume recorded by online analytics company Alexa. You can tell us the basic web address or just the company name.

ABC 9
AMAZON 22
ANZ 1
APPLE 4
BLOGSPOT 0
BOM 5
COMMBANK 1
EBAY 25
FACEBOOK 41
GOOGLE 52
GUMTREE 3
IMDB 0
IMGUR 0
INSTAGRAM 15
LADBIBLE 0
LINKEDIN 1
LIVE 0
MYGOV 0
NAB 0
NETFLIX 0
NEWS 5
NSW GOVERNMENT 0
OFFICE 0
OZBARGAIN 0
PAYPAL 4
PINTEREST 2
QUORA 0
REALESTATE 1
REDDIT 0
SEEK 0
SMH 0
THE GUARDIAN 0
TUMBLR 0
TWITCH 0
TWITTER 18
WESTPAC 1
WIKIA 0
WIKIPEDIA 5
YAHOO 6
YOUTUBE 12


Please tell us any online shop ranked in the top ten most visited by Australian web users between January and June 2018.

AMAZON 69
BIG W 3
BUNNINGS 1
COLES 5
EBAY 57
HARVEY NORMAN 3
JB HI-FI 5
KMART 4
KOGAN 11
OFFICEWORKS 0
TARGET 4
WOOLWORTHS 4


Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

