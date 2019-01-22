Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 22 Jan

World Wide Web: Most-Popular Websites And Top Online Retailers
Please tell us the names of any of the top 40 websites used by Australians as at the end of August 2018, according to traffic volume recorded by online analytics company Alexa. You can tell us the basic web address or just the company name.
ABC
9
AMAZON
22
ANZ
1
APPLE
4
BLOGSPOT
0
BOM
5
COMMBANK
1
EBAY
25
FACEBOOK
41
GOOGLE
52
GUMTREE
3
IMDB
0
IMGUR
0
INSTAGRAM
15
LADBIBLE
0
LINKEDIN
1
LIVE
0
MYGOV
0
NAB
0
NETFLIX
0
NEWS
5
NSW GOVERNMENT
0
OFFICE
0
OZBARGAIN
0
PAYPAL
4
PINTEREST
2
QUORA
0
REALESTATE
1
REDDIT
0
SEEK
0
SMH
0
THE GUARDIAN
0
TUMBLR
0
TWITCH
0
TWITTER
18
WESTPAC
1
WIKIA
0
WIKIPEDIA
5
YAHOO
6
YOUTUBE
12
Please tell us any online shop ranked in the top ten most visited by Australian web users between January and June 2018.