Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 11 Sep

Toni Collette Films Of The Noughties And Reese Witherspoon Films

We are looking for any full-length feature films released between 2000 and 2009 inclusive for which Toni Collette received an acting credit, according to IMDB.

ABOUT A BOY 16
CHANGING LANES 2
CONNIE AND CARLA 1
DIRTY DEEDS 0
EVENING 0
HEY HEY IT'S ESTHER BLUEBURGER 0
HOTEL SPLENDIDE 0
IN HER SHOES 11
JAPANESE STORY 2
LIKE MINDS 0
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE 20
MARY AND MAX 0
SHAFT 1
THE BLACK BALLOON 4
THE DEAD GIRL 2
THE HOURS 3
THE LAST SHOT 1
THE MAGIC PUDDING 0
THE NIGHT LISTENER 2
TOWELHEAD 1



We'd like you to list any full-length feature films in which Reese Witherspoon appeared and for which she received an acting credit according to the IMDB website. We are after films with a cinema release up to the end of April 2018. No short films, TV films, documentaries, films that went straight to DVD, films in which he/she plays themselves, or uncredited cameos.  Voice performances however, will count.

A FAR OFF PLACE 1
A WRINKLE IN TIME 7
AMERICAN PSYCHO 3
BEST LAID PLANS 0
CRUEL INTENTIONS 17
DEVIL'S KNOT 1
ELECTION 0
FEAR 4
FOUR HOLIDAYS 2
FREEWAY 1
HOME AGAIN 9
HOT PURSUIT 6
HOW DO YOU KNOW 0
INHERENT VICE 0
JACK THE BEAR 0
JUST LIKE HEAVEN 2
LEGALLY BLONDE 61
LEGALLY BLONDE 2: RED, WHITE & BLONDE 25
LITTLE NICKY 0
MONSTERS VS ALIENS 1
MUD 1
PENELOPE 0
PLEASANTVILLE 2
RENDITION 0
S.F.W. 0
SING 3
SWEET HOME ALABAMA 25
THE GOOD LIE 1
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST 0
THE MAN IN THE MOON 1
THE TRUMPET OF THE SWAN 0
THIS MEANS WAR 0
TWILIGHT 0
VANITY FAIR 1
WALK THE LINE 10
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS 2
WILD 18


