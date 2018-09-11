Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 11 Sep

We are looking for any full-length feature films released between 2000 and 2009 inclusive for which Toni Collette received an acting credit, according to IMDB.
|ABOUT A BOY
|16
|CHANGING LANES
|2
|CONNIE AND CARLA
|1
|DIRTY DEEDS
|0
|EVENING
|0
|HEY HEY IT'S ESTHER BLUEBURGER
|0
|HOTEL SPLENDIDE
|0
|IN HER SHOES
|11
|JAPANESE STORY
|2
|LIKE MINDS
|0
|LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE
|20
|MARY AND MAX
|0
|SHAFT
|1
|THE BLACK BALLOON
|4
|THE DEAD GIRL
|2
|THE HOURS
|3
|THE LAST SHOT
|1
|THE MAGIC PUDDING
|0
|THE NIGHT LISTENER
|2
|TOWELHEAD
|1
We'd like you to list any full-length feature films in which Reese Witherspoon appeared and for which she received an acting credit according to the IMDB website. We are after films with a cinema release up to the end of April 2018. No short films, TV films, documentaries, films that went straight to DVD, films in which he/she plays themselves, or uncredited cameos. Voice performances however, will count.
|A FAR OFF PLACE
|1
|A WRINKLE IN TIME
|7
|AMERICAN PSYCHO
|3
|BEST LAID PLANS
|0
|CRUEL INTENTIONS
|17
|DEVIL'S KNOT
|1
|ELECTION
|0
|FEAR
|4
|FOUR HOLIDAYS
|2
|FREEWAY
|1
|HOME AGAIN
|9
|HOT PURSUIT
|6
|HOW DO YOU KNOW
|0
|INHERENT VICE
|0
|JACK THE BEAR
|0
|JUST LIKE HEAVEN
|2
|LEGALLY BLONDE
|61
|LEGALLY BLONDE 2: RED, WHITE & BLONDE
|25
|LITTLE NICKY
|0
|MONSTERS VS ALIENS
|1
|MUD
|1
|PENELOPE
|0
|PLEASANTVILLE
|2
|RENDITION
|0
|S.F.W.
|0
|SING
|3
|SWEET HOME ALABAMA
|25
|THE GOOD LIE
|1
|THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
|0
|THE MAN IN THE MOON
|1
|THE TRUMPET OF THE SWAN
|0
|THIS MEANS WAR
|0
|TWILIGHT
|0
|VANITY FAIR
|1
|WALK THE LINE
|10
|WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
|2
|WILD
|18