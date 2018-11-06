Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 06 Nov

Please tell us any films for which Ryan Reynolds receives an acting credit released before June 2018. Short films, TV films, documentaries and films in which he plays himself do not count, but voice performances do.
|A MILLION WAYS TO DIE IN THE WEST
|0
|ADVENTURELAND
|0
|BLADE: TRINITY
|0
|BOLTNECK
|0
|BURIED
|2
|BUYING THE COW
|0
|CHAOS THEORY
|0
|COMING SOON
|0
|CRIMINAL
|0
|DEADPOOL
|20
|DEADPOOL 2
|12
|DEFINITELY, MAYBE
|1
|DICK
|0
|FINDER'S FEE
|0
|FIREFLIES IN THE GARDEN
|0
|FOOLPROOF
|0
|GREEN LANTERN
|5
|HAROLD AND KUMAR GO TO WHITE CASTLE
|0
|JUST FRIENDS
|0
|LIFE
|1
|MISSISSIPPI GRIND
|0
|ORDINARY MAGIC
|0
|PAPER MAN
|0
|R.I.P.D.
|0
|SAFE HOUSE
|2
|SELF/LESS
|0
|SMOKIN' ACES
|0
|THE ALARMIST
|0
|THE AMITYVILLE HORROR
|0
|THE CAPTIVE
|0
|THE CHANGE-UP
|0
|THE CROODS
|0
|THE HITMAN'S BODYGUARD
|0
|THE IN-LAWS
|0
|THE NINES
|0
|THE PROPOSAL
|8
|THE VOICES
|0
|TURBO
|0
|VAN WILDER: PARTY LIAISON
|4
|WAITING...
|0
|WE ALL FALL DOWN
|0
|WOMAN IN GOLD
|0
|X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE
|1
We'd like you to tell us any songs by Bryan Adams that charted in the Australian Top 40 any time up to July 2018. We will accept performances with other artists as long as he received at least a co-writing credit for the song.
|ALL FOR LOVE
|2
|ALL I WANT IS YOU
|0
|BACK TO YOU
|0
|CAN'T STOP THIS THING WE STARTED
|0
|DON'T GIVE UP
|0
|(EVERYTHING I DO) I DO IT FOR YOU
|7
|HAVE YOU EVER REALLY LOVED A WOMAN?
|1
|HEAT OF THE NIGHT
|0
|HEAVEN
|4
|I FINALLY FOUND SOMEONE
|0
|LET'S MAKE A NIGHT TO REMEMBER
|0
|PLEASE FORGIVE ME
|1
|RUN TO YOU
|10
|SUMMER OF '69
|18
|THE ONLY THING THAT LOOKS GOOD ON ME IS YOU
|0
|THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER TONIGHT
|0
|THOUGHT I'D DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN
|0
|WHEN YOU'RE GONE
|1