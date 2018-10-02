Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 02 Oct

Countries With 'Z' In Their Name And Words Ending In '...ZZ'

We'd simply like you to tell us the names of any countries that have the letter Z in their name.

AZERBAIJAN 2
BELIZE 2
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 0
BRAZIL 2
CZECH REPUBLIC 0
KAZAKHSTAN 2
KYRGYZSTAN 0
MOZAMBIQUE 7
NEW ZEALAND 17
SWITZERLAND 5
TANZANIA 12
UZBEKISTAN 0
VENEZUELA 5
ZAMBIA 54
ZIMBABWE 48


Give us any words with an entry in the Macquarie Dictionary that end with the letters '...zz'. 

ABUZZ 2
BUZZ 49
CHIZZ 0
FIZZ 18
FRIZZ 3
FUZZ 29
JAZZ 27
MOZZ 0
PIZZAZZ 11
RAZZ 2
RAZZAMATAZZ 0
SCUZZ 0
SWIZZ 0
TIZZ 2
WHIZZ 6
ZIZZ 0
ZZZ 1



Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

