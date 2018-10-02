Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tues 02 Oct

We'd simply like you to tell us the names of any countries that have the letter Z in their name.
|AZERBAIJAN
|2
|BELIZE
|2
|BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
|0
|BRAZIL
|2
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|0
|KAZAKHSTAN
|2
|KYRGYZSTAN
|0
|MOZAMBIQUE
|7
|NEW ZEALAND
|17
|SWITZERLAND
|5
|TANZANIA
|12
|UZBEKISTAN
|0
|VENEZUELA
|5
|ZAMBIA
|54
|ZIMBABWE
|48
Give us any words with an entry in the Macquarie Dictionary that end with the letters '...zz'.
|ABUZZ
|2
|BUZZ
|49
|CHIZZ
|0
|FIZZ
|18
|FRIZZ
|3
|FUZZ
|29
|JAZZ
|27
|MOZZ
|0
|PIZZAZZ
|11
|RAZZ
|2
|RAZZAMATAZZ
|0
|SCUZZ
|0
|SWIZZ
|0
|TIZZ
|2
|WHIZZ
|6
|ZIZZ
|0
|ZZZ
|1