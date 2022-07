Pointless Questions & Answers - Thurs 9 Aug

Please name any feature film made for cinema release for which Eddie Murphy has received an acting credit up until May 2018.

48 HOURS 9

A THOUSAND WORDS 2

ANOTHER 48 HRS. 4

BEST DEFENSE 0

BEVERLY HILLS COP 36

BEVERLY HILLS COP II 8

BEVERLY HILLS COP III 2

BOOMERANG 1

BOWFINGER 2

COMING TO AMERICA 24

DADDY DAY CARE 9

DOCTOR DOLITTLE 15

DR. DOLITTLE 2 0

DREAMGIRLS 0

HARLEM NIGHTS 2

HOLY MAN 0

I SPY 0

IMAGINE THAT 0

LIFE 2

MEET DAVE 1

METRO 0

MR. CHURCH 1

MULAN 1

NORBIT 11

NUTTY PROFESSOR II - THE KLUMPS 1

SHOWTIME 0

SHREK 27

SHREK 2 5

SHREK FOREVER AFTER 3

SHREK THE THIRD 5

THE ADVENTURES OF PLUTO NASH 0

THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN 0

THE GOLDEN CHILD 8

THE HAUNTED MANSION 4

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR 16

TOWER HEIST 2

TRADING PLACES 8

VAMPIRE IN BROOKLYN 1