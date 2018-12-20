Back
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thurs 20 Dec
Space: Countries that visited the International space station and actors who appeared in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'
We'd like you to give us the countries represented by anyone who has visited the International Space Station as of July 2018.
|BELGIUM
|0
|BRAZIL
|0
|CANADA
|5
|DENMARK
|0
|FRANCE
|8
|GERMANY
|3
|UNITED KINGDOM
|0
|ITALY
|3
|JAPAN
|11
|KAZAHKSTAN
|0
|MALAYSIA
|1
|NETHERLANDS
|0
|RUSSIA
|44
|SOUTH AFRICA
|0
|SOUTH KOREA
|0
|SPAIN
|0
|SWEDEN
|0
|UNITED STATES
|2
Here we’d like you to name any actor that made a credited appearance in ten or more episodes of the TV series 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'.
|PATRICK STEWART
|22
|JONATHAN FRAKES
|1
|LEVAR BURTON
|5
|MARINA SIRTIS
|4
|BRENT SPINER
|3
|MICHAEL DORN
|6
|GATES MCFADDEN
|1
|MAJEL BARRETT
|1
|WIL WHEATON
|2
|COLM MEANEY
|0
|DENISE CROSBY
|2
|WHOOPI GOLDBERG
|2
|DIANA MULDAUR
|0
|PATTI YASUTAKE
|0