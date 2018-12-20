Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thurs 20 Dec

Space: Countries that visited the International space station and actors who appeared in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'

We'd like you to give us the countries represented by anyone who has visited the International Space Station  as of July 2018.

BELGIUM 0
BRAZIL 0
CANADA 5
DENMARK 0
FRANCE 8
GERMANY 3
UNITED KINGDOM 0
ITALY 3
JAPAN 11
KAZAHKSTAN 0
MALAYSIA 1
NETHERLANDS 0
RUSSIA 44
SOUTH AFRICA 0
SOUTH KOREA 0
SPAIN 0
SWEDEN 0
UNITED STATES 2


Here we’d like you to name any actor that made a credited appearance in ten or more episodes of the TV series 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'.

PATRICK STEWART 22
JONATHAN FRAKES 1
LEVAR BURTON 5
MARINA SIRTIS 4
BRENT SPINER 3
MICHAEL DORN 6
GATES MCFADDEN 1
MAJEL BARRETT 1
WIL WHEATON 2
COLM MEANEY 0
DENISE CROSBY 2
WHOOPI GOLDBERG 2
DIANA MULDAUR 0
PATTI YASUTAKE 0


