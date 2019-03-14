Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 14th March

We would like you to name any song released by the US band Pearl Jam that reached the top 40 on the Australian charts up to the end of 2018.
|ALIVE
|7
|ANIMAL
|0
|DAUGHTER
|5
|EVEN FLOW
|3
|GIVEN TO FLY
|0
|GO
|0
|HAIL, HAIL
|1
|I AM MINE
|0
|I GOT ID
|0
|LAST KISS
|3
|LOVE BOAT CAPTAIN
|0
|NOT FOR YOU
|0
|NOTHING AS IT SEEMS
|0
|SPIN THE BLACK CIRCLE
|0
|THE FIXER
|0
|WHO YOU ARE
|0
We'd like you to name any song that features on the Guns N' Roses 'Greatest Hits' compilation, released in Australia in 2004.
|AIN'T IT FUN
|0
|CIVIL WAR
|0
|DON'T CRY
|1
|KNOCKIN' ON HEAVEN'S DOOR
|3
|LIVE AND LET DIE
|1
|NOVEMBER RAIN
|15
|PARADISE CITY
|3
|PATIENCE
|3
|SINCE I DON'T HAVE YOU
|0
|SWEET CHILD O' MINE
|21
|SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL
|0
|WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE
|7
|YESTERDAYS
|0
|YOU COULD BE MINE
|0