Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thurs 08 Nov

The Addams Family Theme Song And Mr Ed Theme Song

We'd like you to tell us any words of five letters or more that appear in the lyrics of the opening theme to TV's The Addams Family.We’re referring to the original TV series that originally ran from 1964 to 1966.

ADDAMS 24
ALTOGETHER 7
BROOMSTICK 0
CRAWL 0
CREEPY 15
FAMILY 17
GONNA 0
HOUSE 2
KOOKY 18
MUSEUM 4
MYSTERIOUS 12
PEOPLE 3
PETITE 1
REALLY 0
SCREAM 5
SHAWL 0
SPOOKY 16
SWEET 1
THEIR 0
THEY'RE 7
WHERE 2
WITCHES 0




We'd like you to tell us any of the 33 words heard in the opening credits of Mr. Ed.

A 9
ALWAYS 0
AND 1
ANSWER 0
ASK 0
CAN 0
COURSE 3
ED 3
ENDORSE 0
FAMOUS 2
GIVE 0
GO 0
HE'LL 1
HELLO 1
HE'S 1
HORSE 19
I'M 0
IS 6
MR 3
NO 0
OF 5
ON 0
ONE 0
RIGHT 0
SOURCE 0
STEADY 0
TALK 1
THAT 0
THE 3
TO 1
UNLESS 1
YOU 0
YOU'LL 0


Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

