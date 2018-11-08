Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thurs 08 Nov

We'd like you to tell us any words of five letters or more that appear in the lyrics of the opening theme to TV's The Addams Family.We’re referring to the original TV series that originally ran from 1964 to 1966.
|ADDAMS
|24
|ALTOGETHER
|7
|BROOMSTICK
|0
|CRAWL
|0
|CREEPY
|15
|FAMILY
|17
|GONNA
|0
|HOUSE
|2
|KOOKY
|18
|MUSEUM
|4
|MYSTERIOUS
|12
|PEOPLE
|3
|PETITE
|1
|REALLY
|0
|SCREAM
|5
|SHAWL
|0
|SPOOKY
|16
|SWEET
|1
|THEIR
|0
|THEY'RE
|7
|WHERE
|2
|WITCHES
|0
We'd like you to tell us any of the 33 words heard in the opening credits of Mr. Ed.
|A
|9
|ALWAYS
|0
|AND
|1
|ANSWER
|0
|ASK
|0
|CAN
|0
|COURSE
|3
|ED
|3
|ENDORSE
|0
|FAMOUS
|2
|GIVE
|0
|GO
|0
|HE'LL
|1
|HELLO
|1
|HE'S
|1
|HORSE
|19
|I'M
|0
|IS
|6
|MR
|3
|NO
|0
|OF
|5
|ON
|0
|ONE
|0
|RIGHT
|0
|SOURCE
|0
|STEADY
|0
|TALK
|1
|THAT
|0
|THE
|3
|TO
|1
|UNLESS
|1
|YOU
|0
|YOU'LL
|0