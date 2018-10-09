Round 1 Questions & Answers - Tues 09 Oct

We are looking for any country with a population greater than that of Australia, according the CIA World Factbook's July 2017 estimations.
|Afghanistan
|0
|Algeria
|0
|Angola
|0
|Argentina
|6
|Bangladesh
|7
|Brazil
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|Canada
|33
|China
|88
|Colombia
|2
|Democratic Republic of The Congo
|0
|Egypt
|3
|Ethiopia
|0
|France
|30
|Germany
|21
|Ghana
|0
|India
|63
|Indonesia
|29
|Iran
|2
|Iraq
|0
|Italy
|16
|Ivory Coast
|0
|Japan
|42
|Kenya
|0
|Madagascar
|0
|Malaysia
|10
|Mexico
|11
|Morocco
|0
|Mozambique
|0
|Myanmar
|1
|Nepal
|0
|Nigeria
|5
|North Korea
|0
|Pakistan
|11
|Peru
|2
|Philippines
|8
|Poland
|1
|Russia
|52
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|South Africa
|13
|South Korea
|6
|Spain
|13
|Sudan
|1
|Tanzania
|0
|Thailand
|17
|Turkey
|2
|Uganda
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|United Kingdom
|29
|United States
|91
|Uzbekistan
|0
|Venezuela
|0
|Vietnam
|7
|Yemen
|0