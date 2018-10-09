Pointless

Round 1 Questions & Answers - Tues 09 Oct

Country Populations

We are looking for any country with a population greater than that of Australia, according the CIA World Factbook's July 2017 estimations.

Afghanistan 0
Algeria 0
Angola 0
Argentina 6
Bangladesh 7
Brazil 27
Cameroon 0
Canada 33
China 88
Colombia 2
Democratic Republic of The Congo 0
Egypt 3
Ethiopia 0
France 30
Germany 21
Ghana 0
India 63
Indonesia 29
Iran 2
Iraq 0
Italy 16
Ivory Coast 0
Japan 42
Kenya 0
Madagascar 0
Malaysia 10
Mexico 11
Morocco 0
Mozambique 0
Myanmar 1
Nepal 0
Nigeria 5
North Korea 0
Pakistan 11
Peru 2
Philippines 8
Poland 1
Russia 52
Saudi Arabia 1
South Africa 13
South Korea 6
Spain 13
Sudan 1
Tanzania 0
Thailand 17
Turkey 2
Uganda 1
Ukraine 0
United Kingdom 29
United States 91
Uzbekistan 0
Venezuela 0
Vietnam 7
Yemen 0


