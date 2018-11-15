Back
Round 1 Questions & Answers - Thurs 15 Nov
Words Ending In '...sk'
We are looking for any word defined in the Macquarie Dictionary ending with the letters '…SK'. Go for the most obscure one.
|ABELMOSK
|0
|ANTIMASK
|0
|ASK
|49
|ASTERISK
|7
|BACKMASK
|0
|BASILISK
|1
|BASK
|34
|BERESK
|1
|BERGAMASK
|0
|BISK
|1
|BRISK
|9
|BUSK
|12
|CASK
|21
|DAMASK
|1
|DESK
|17
|DISK
|11
|DUSK
|19
|EGGWHISK
|0
|FLASK
|26
|FRISK
|12
|GASMASK
|0
|HELPDESK
|0
|HIPFLASK
|0
|HUSK
|16
|KIOSK
|5
|MASK
|47
|MICRODISK
|0
|MOLLUSK
|0
|MUSK
|29
|NEWSDESK
|0
|OBELISK
|2
|ODALISK
|0
|OVERTASK
|1
|RISK
|32
|RUSK
|10
|SUBTASK
|0
|TAMARISK
|0
|TASK
|57
|TORSK
|0
|TSK
|0
|TUSK
|23
|UNHUSK
|0
|UNMASK
|1
|VIDEODISK
|0
|WHISK
|20