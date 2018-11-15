Pointless

Round 1 Questions & Answers - Thurs 15 Nov

Words Ending In '...sk'

We are looking for any word defined in the Macquarie Dictionary ending with the letters  '…SK'. Go for the most obscure one.


ABELMOSK 0
ANTIMASK 0
ASK 49
ASTERISK 7
BACKMASK 0
BASILISK 1
BASK 34
BERESK 1
BERGAMASK 0
BISK 1
BRISK 9
BUSK 12
CASK 21
DAMASK 1
DESK 17
DISK 11
DUSK 19
EGGWHISK 0
FLASK 26
FRISK 12
GASMASK 0
HELPDESK 0
HIPFLASK 0
HUSK 16
KIOSK 5
MASK 47
MICRODISK 0
MOLLUSK 0
MUSK 29
NEWSDESK 0
OBELISK 2
ODALISK 0
OVERTASK 1
RISK 32
RUSK 10
SUBTASK 0
TAMARISK 0
TASK 57
TORSK 0
TSK 0
TUSK 23
UNHUSK 0
UNMASK 1
VIDEODISK 0
WHISK 20


