Round 1 Questions & Answers - Mon 4 Feb

BackRound 1 Questions & Answers - Mon 4 Feb04 Feb 201904 Feb 2019Best Countries To Live InWe are looking for any of the 20 best countries to live in during 2017, according to the UN's 2018 Human Development Report, which ranks countries according to life expectancy, education and standard of living. AUSTRALIA 86 AUSTRIA 15 BELGIUM 7 CANADA 32 DENMARK 34 FINLAND 21 GERMANY 31 ICELAND 9 IRELAND 14 JAPAN 25 LIECHTENSTEIN 0 LUXEMBOURG 1 NETHERLANDS 13 NEW ZEALAND 35 NORWAY 29 SINGAPORE 11 SWEDEN 38 SWITZERLAND 40 UNITED KINGDOM 8 UNITED STATES 21 NEXT STORYRound 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th MayAdvertisementRelated ArticlesRound 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th MayCountries In The Tropics And Countries Starting And Ending With A VowelRound 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May'What Th...'Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th MayCast Of 'Meet The Fockers' And Words Ending In '...Mate'Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th MayO' In The Periodic Table And It's A GasRound 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th MayWords Beginning With 'TR...' And Words Beginning With 'Wh...'