Round 1 Questions & Answers - Mon 4 Feb

Best Countries To Live In

We are looking for any of the 20 best countries to live in during 2017, according to the UN's 2018 Human Development Report, which ranks countries according to life expectancy, education and standard of living.

AUSTRALIA 86
AUSTRIA 15
BELGIUM 7
CANADA 32
DENMARK 34
FINLAND 21
GERMANY 31
ICELAND 9
IRELAND 14
JAPAN 25
LIECHTENSTEIN 0
LUXEMBOURG 1
NETHERLANDS 13
NEW ZEALAND 35
NORWAY 29
SINGAPORE 11
SWEDEN 38
SWITZERLAND 40
UNITED KINGDOM 8
UNITED STATES 21



