Round 1 Questions & Answers - Mon 1 April

Words Ending In '...Aid'

We are looking for any word with an entry in the Macquarie Dictionary that ends with the letters '…AID'.

AFORESAID 1
AFRAID 31
BANDAID 55
BARMAID 1
BONDMAID 0
BRAID 25
BRIDESMAID 5
CHAMBERMAID 0
DAIRYMAID 1
FORESAID 0
GAINSAID 0
HANDMAID 1
HOUSEMAID 2
INLAID 4
INTERLAID 0
LAID 61
MAID 63
MERMAID 5
MILKMAID 0
MISLAID 2
NAVAID 1
NAYSAID 0
NURSEMAID 0
NURSERYMAID 0
OUTLAID 2
OVERLAID 1
OVERPAID 1
PAID 51
PARLOURMAID 0
PLAID 25
POSTPAID 1
PREPAID 3
RAID 54
RAMRAID 0
REPAID 4
SAID 57
SEAMAID 0
SOOTHSAID 0
STAID 16
UNAFRAID 2
UNDERLAID 0
UNDERPAID 1
UNLAID 0
UNPAID 2
UNREPAID 0
UNSAID 1
UPBRAID 0
WAYLAID 2


