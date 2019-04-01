Back
Round 1 Questions & Answers - Mon 1 April
Words Ending In '...Aid'
We are looking for any word with an entry in the Macquarie Dictionary that ends with the letters '…AID'.
|AFORESAID
|1
|AFRAID
|31
|BANDAID
|55
|BARMAID
|1
|BONDMAID
|0
|BRAID
|25
|BRIDESMAID
|5
|CHAMBERMAID
|0
|DAIRYMAID
|1
|FORESAID
|0
|GAINSAID
|0
|HANDMAID
|1
|HOUSEMAID
|2
|INLAID
|4
|INTERLAID
|0
|LAID
|61
|MAID
|63
|MERMAID
|5
|MILKMAID
|0
|MISLAID
|2
|NAVAID
|1
|NAYSAID
|0
|NURSEMAID
|0
|NURSERYMAID
|0
|OUTLAID
|2
|OVERLAID
|1
|OVERPAID
|1
|PAID
|51
|PARLOURMAID
|0
|PLAID
|25
|POSTPAID
|1
|PREPAID
|3
|RAID
|54
|RAMRAID
|0
|REPAID
|4
|SAID
|57
|SEAMAID
|0
|SOOTHSAID
|0
|STAID
|16
|UNAFRAID
|2
|UNDERLAID
|0
|UNDERPAID
|1
|UNLAID
|0
|UNPAID
|2
|UNREPAID
|0
|UNSAID
|1
|UPBRAID
|0
|WAYLAID
|2