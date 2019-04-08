Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Monday 8th April

Johnny Cash 'At Folsom Prison' And Orange Is The New Black

We're after the name of any song that appears on the original 1968 release of the Johnny Cash album 'At Folsom Prison'.

25 MINUTES TO GO 0
COCAINE BLUES 1
DARK AS THE DUNGEON 1
DIRTY OLD EGG-SUCKING DOG 0
FLUSHED FROM THE BATHROOM OF YOUR HEART 0
FOLSOM PRISON BLUES 12
GIVE MY LOVE TO ROSE 0
GREEN, GREEN GRASS OF HOME 0
GREYSTONE CHAPEL 0
I GOT STRIPES 0
I STILL MISS SOMEONE 1
JACKSON 0
ORANGE BLOSSOM SPECIAL 0
SEND A PICTURE OF MOTHER 0
THE LONG BLACK VEIL 0
THE WALL 0



We're after the name of any character who's credited with appearing in 40 or more episodes of TV's 'Orange Is the New Black', as of the end of 2018.

ALEIDA 0
ALEX 4
ANGIE 0
ANITA 0
BIG BOO 0
BLANCA 0
BROOK 0
CINDY 1
DAYANARA 0
FRIEDA 0
GALINA 3
GINA 0
GLORIA 0
JANAE 0
JOE 0
JOEL 0
LEANNE 1
LORNA 0
MARIA 0
MARISOL 0
MARITZA 0
NICKY 0
NORMA 0
PIPER 7
POUSSEY 4
SAM 0
SUZANNE 3
TASHA 1
TIFFANY 0
YOGA 0



