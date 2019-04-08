Round 3 Questions & Answers - Monday 8th April

We're after the name of any song that appears on the original 1968 release of the Johnny Cash album 'At Folsom Prison'.
|25 MINUTES TO GO
|0
|COCAINE BLUES
|1
|DARK AS THE DUNGEON
|1
|DIRTY OLD EGG-SUCKING DOG
|0
|FLUSHED FROM THE BATHROOM OF YOUR HEART
|0
|FOLSOM PRISON BLUES
|12
|GIVE MY LOVE TO ROSE
|0
|GREEN, GREEN GRASS OF HOME
|0
|GREYSTONE CHAPEL
|0
|I GOT STRIPES
|0
|I STILL MISS SOMEONE
|1
|JACKSON
|0
|ORANGE BLOSSOM SPECIAL
|0
|SEND A PICTURE OF MOTHER
|0
|THE LONG BLACK VEIL
|0
|THE WALL
|0
We're after the name of any character who's credited with appearing in 40 or more episodes of TV's 'Orange Is the New Black', as of the end of 2018.
|ALEIDA
|0
|ALEX
|4
|ANGIE
|0
|ANITA
|0
|BIG BOO
|0
|BLANCA
|0
|BROOK
|0
|CINDY
|1
|DAYANARA
|0
|FRIEDA
|0
|GALINA
|3
|GINA
|0
|GLORIA
|0
|JANAE
|0
|JOE
|0
|JOEL
|0
|LEANNE
|1
|LORNA
|0
|MARIA
|0
|MARISOL
|0
|MARITZA
|0
|NICKY
|0
|NORMA
|0
|PIPER
|7
|POUSSEY
|4
|SAM
|0
|SUZANNE
|3
|TASHA
|1
|TIFFANY
|0
|YOGA
|0