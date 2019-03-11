Round 3 Questions & Answers - Monday 11th March

Actors Who Have Played Doctor Who And Words From A-N-D-R-E-W
We'd like you to tell us the name of any actor who received an onscreen credit for playing any of the regenerations of Doctor Who in the TV series 'Doctor Who'.
ADRIAN GIBBS
0
CHRISTOPHER ECCLESTONE
2
COLIN BAKER
1
DAVID BRADLEY
0
DAVID TENNANT
10
GEOFFREY HUGHES
0
JODIE WHITTAKER
2
JOHN HURT
0
JON PERTWEE
8
MATT SMITH
6
MICHAEL JAYSTON
0
PATRICK TROUGHTON
1
PAUL MCGANN
0
PETER CAPALDI
5
PETER DAVISON
5
RICHARD HURNDALL
0
SYLVESTER MCCOY
1
TOBY JONES
0
TOM BAKER
12
WILLIAM HARTNELL
1
We are looking for any three-letter word that can be made only using the letters from the name Andrew. You can only use each letter once. The words must be acceptable according to the Macquarie Dictionary.