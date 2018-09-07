Pointless

Pointless Questions & Answers - Fri 7 Sep

Runners-Up In Baseball World Series

Please give us the name of any U.S. baseball team that has been the runner up in Major League Baseball's World Series final since 1970, up to and including the 2017 season. We'd like the full team name of the baseball team.

ATLANTA BRAVES 0
BALTIMORE ORIOLES 0
BOSTON RED SOX 14
CINCINNATI REDS 2
CLEVELAND INDIANS 2
COLORADO ROCKIES 0
DETROIT TIGERS 1
HOUSTON ASTROS 0
KANSAS CITY ROYALS 3
LOS ANGELES DODGERS 9
MILWAUKEE BREWERS 1
NEW YORK METS 6
NEW YORK YANKEES 1
OAKLAND ATHLETICS 0
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES 1
SAN DIEGO PADRES 0
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS 3
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 1
TAMPA BAY RAYS 0
TEXAS RANGERS 0

We would like you to name any winners of The NFL Superbowl - Superbowl MVP between the years of 2000 and 2017 inclusively.

AARON RODGERS 0
DEION BRANCH 0
DEXTER JACKSON 0
DREW BREES 0
ELI MANNING 0
HINES WARD 0
JOE FLACCO 0
KURT WARNER 0
MALCOLM SMITH 0
PEYTON MANNING 1
RAY LEWIS 0
SANTONIO HOLMES 0
TOM BRADY 9
VON MILLER 1






    

    

