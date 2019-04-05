Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 5th April

Love' Words And Oui Oui

We'd like you to tell us any word accepted in the Macquarie Dictionary that contains the word 'love' anywhere within it.

BELOVED 13
BOILOVER 0
BOILOVERS 0
CLOVE 7
CLOVEN 0
CLOVER 8
CLOVERLEAF 0
CLOVERLEAVES 0
CLOVERS 1
CLOVES 1
FOXGLOVE 0
FOXGLOVES 0
GLOVE 28
GLOVED 2
GLOVELESS 0
GLOVEMAN 0
GLOVEMEN 0
GLOVER 1
GLOVERS 0
GLOVES 3
LADYLOVE 0
LADYLOVES 0
LOVEABLE 5
LOVEABLY 0
LOVEBIRD 2
LOVEBIRDS 1
LOVEBITE 2
LOVEBITES 0
LOVED 13
LOVEGRASS 0
LOVELESS 5
LOVELESSLY 0
LOVELESSNESS 0
LOVELIER 1
LOVELIES 1
LOVELIEST 3
LOVELINESS 1
LOVELOCK 0
LOVELOCKS 1
LOVELORN 5
LOVELORNNESS 0
LOVELY 26
LOVEMAKING 0
LOVER 17
LOVERS 2
LOVES 2
LOVESICK 7
LOVESICKNESS 0
LOVEY 0
LOVEYS 0
MEATLOVERS 0
PLOVER 5
PLOVERS 0
PRELOVED 0
PULLOVER 1
PULLOVERS 0
ROLLOVER 0
ROLLOVERS 0
SLOVEN 0
SLOVENLIER 0
SLOVENLIEST 0
SLOVENLINESS 0
SLOVENLY 0
SLOVENS 0
SPILLOVER 0
SPILLOVERS 0
TRUELOVE 4
TRUELOVES 0
UNBELOVED 0
UNLOVEABLE 1
UNLOVED 1
UNLOVELIER 0
UNLOVELIEST 0
UNLOVELINESS 0
UNLOVELY 0



We'd like you to name any country where French is an official language.

BELGIUM 14
BENIN 0
BURKINA FASO 0
BURUNDI 0
CAMEROON 1
CANADA 52
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 0
CHAD 0
COMOROS 0
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO 0
DJIBOUTI 0
EQUATORIAL GUINEA 1
FRANCE 91
GABON 0
GUINEA 0
HAITI 5
IVORY COAST 2
LUXEMBOURG 2
MADAGASCAR 0
MALI 0
MONACO 1
NIGER 0
REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO 0
RWANDA 1
SENEGAL 1
SEYCHELLES 0
SWITZERLAND 7
TOGO 0
VANUATU 4




