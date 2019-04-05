Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 5th April

We'd like you to tell us any word accepted in the Macquarie Dictionary that contains the word 'love' anywhere within it.
|BELOVED
|13
|BOILOVER
|0
|BOILOVERS
|0
|CLOVE
|7
|CLOVEN
|0
|CLOVER
|8
|CLOVERLEAF
|0
|CLOVERLEAVES
|0
|CLOVERS
|1
|CLOVES
|1
|FOXGLOVE
|0
|FOXGLOVES
|0
|GLOVE
|28
|GLOVED
|2
|GLOVELESS
|0
|GLOVEMAN
|0
|GLOVEMEN
|0
|GLOVER
|1
|GLOVERS
|0
|GLOVES
|3
|LADYLOVE
|0
|LADYLOVES
|0
|LOVEABLE
|5
|LOVEABLY
|0
|LOVEBIRD
|2
|LOVEBIRDS
|1
|LOVEBITE
|2
|LOVEBITES
|0
|LOVED
|13
|LOVEGRASS
|0
|LOVELESS
|5
|LOVELESSLY
|0
|LOVELESSNESS
|0
|LOVELIER
|1
|LOVELIES
|1
|LOVELIEST
|3
|LOVELINESS
|1
|LOVELOCK
|0
|LOVELOCKS
|1
|LOVELORN
|5
|LOVELORNNESS
|0
|LOVELY
|26
|LOVEMAKING
|0
|LOVER
|17
|LOVERS
|2
|LOVES
|2
|LOVESICK
|7
|LOVESICKNESS
|0
|LOVEY
|0
|LOVEYS
|0
|MEATLOVERS
|0
|PLOVER
|5
|PLOVERS
|0
|PRELOVED
|0
|PULLOVER
|1
|PULLOVERS
|0
|ROLLOVER
|0
|ROLLOVERS
|0
|SLOVEN
|0
|SLOVENLIER
|0
|SLOVENLIEST
|0
|SLOVENLINESS
|0
|SLOVENLY
|0
|SLOVENS
|0
|SPILLOVER
|0
|SPILLOVERS
|0
|TRUELOVE
|4
|TRUELOVES
|0
|UNBELOVED
|0
|UNLOVEABLE
|1
|UNLOVED
|1
|UNLOVELIER
|0
|UNLOVELIEST
|0
|UNLOVELINESS
|0
|UNLOVELY
|0
We'd like you to name any country where French is an official language.
|BELGIUM
|14
|BENIN
|0
|BURKINA FASO
|0
|BURUNDI
|0
|CAMEROON
|1
|CANADA
|52
|CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
|0
|CHAD
|0
|COMOROS
|0
|DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
|0
|DJIBOUTI
|0
|EQUATORIAL GUINEA
|1
|FRANCE
|91
|GABON
|0
|GUINEA
|0
|HAITI
|5
|IVORY COAST
|2
|LUXEMBOURG
|2
|MADAGASCAR
|0
|MALI
|0
|MONACO
|1
|NIGER
|0
|REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
|0
|RWANDA
|1
|SENEGAL
|1
|SEYCHELLES
|0
|SWITZERLAND
|7
|TOGO
|0
|VANUATU
|4