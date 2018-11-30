Round 3 Questions & Answers - Fri 30 Nov

We would like you to name any soccer players who made an on-field appearance in the Premier League for Manchester United during the 2017/18 season, according to the official English Premier League website.
ALEXIS SÁNCHEZ
0
ANDER HERRERA
0
ANTHONY MARTIAL
0
ANTONIO VALENCIA
0
ASHLEY YOUNG
0
AXEL TUANZEBE
0
CHRIS SMALLING
0
DALEY BLIND
0
DAVUD DE GEA
0
ERIC BAILLY
0
HENRIKH MKHITARYAN
0
JESSE LINGARD
0
LUKE SHAW
0
MARCOS ROJO
0
MARCUS RASHFORD
0
MAROUANE FELLAINI
0
JUAN MATA
1
MATTEO DARMIAN
0
MICHAEL CARRICK
0
NEMANJA MATIĆ
0
PAUL POGBA
1
PHIL JONES
0
ROMELU LUKAKU
0
SCOTT MCTOMINAY
0
SERGIO ROMERO
0
VICTOR LINDELÖF
0
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIĆ
0
We'd like you to tell us the full name of any team that competed in soccer's A-League 2017-2018 premiership season. Unofficial nicknames will not be accepted.