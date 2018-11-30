Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Fri 30 Nov

Soccer: Manchester United And A-League Teams

We would like you to name any soccer players who made an on-field appearance in the Premier League for Manchester United during the 2017/18 season, according to the official English Premier League website.

ALEXIS SÁNCHEZ 0
ANDER HERRERA 0
ANTHONY MARTIAL 0
ANTONIO VALENCIA 0
ASHLEY YOUNG 0
AXEL TUANZEBE 0
CHRIS SMALLING 0
DALEY BLIND 0
DAVUD DE GEA 0
ERIC BAILLY 0
HENRIKH MKHITARYAN 0
JESSE LINGARD 0
LUKE SHAW 0
MARCOS ROJO 0
MARCUS RASHFORD 0
MAROUANE FELLAINI 0
JUAN MATA 1
MATTEO DARMIAN 0
MICHAEL CARRICK 0
NEMANJA MATIĆ 0
PAUL POGBA 1
PHIL JONES 0
ROMELU LUKAKU 0
SCOTT MCTOMINAY 0
SERGIO ROMERO 0
VICTOR LINDELÖF 0
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIĆ 0


We'd like you to tell us the full name of any team that competed in soccer's A-League 2017-2018 premiership season.  Unofficial nicknames will not be accepted.

ADELAIDE UNITED 4
BRISBANE ROAR 7
CENTRAL COAST MARINERS 0
MELBOURNE CITY 6
MELBOURNE VICTORY 21
NEWCASTLE JETS 4
PERTH GLORY 11
SYDNEY FC 7
WELLINGTON PHOENIX 1
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS 6


Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

