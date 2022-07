Pointless Questions & Answers - Fri 3 Aug

We'd like you to tell us any films that have won an Academy Award for 'Best Original Screenplay' at an Oscars ceremony from 1980 to 2018 inclusively.

ALMOST FAMOUS 0

AMERICAN BEAUTY 1

BIRDMAN 2

BREAKING AWAY 0

CHARIOTS OF FIRE 1

CRASH 2

DEAD POETS SOCIETY 1

DJANGO UNCHAINED 1

ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND 1

FARGO 1

GANDHI 2

GET OUT 5

GHOST 2

GOOD WILL HUNTING 5

GOSFORD PARK 0

HANNAH AND HER SISTERS 0

HER 1

JUNO 0

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE 0

LOST IN TRANSLATION 1

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA 1

MELVIN AND HOWARD 0

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS 0

MILK 0

MOONSTRUCK 2

PLACES IN THE HEART 0

PULP FICTION 3

RAIN MAN 5

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE 0

SPOTLIGHT 2

TALK TO HER 0

TENDER MERCIES 0

THE CRYING GAME 0

THE HURT LOCKER 0

THE KING'S SPEECH 2

THE PIANO 4

THE USUAL SUSPECTS 0

THELMA & LOUISE 1

WITNESS 1