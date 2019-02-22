Pointless

Video ExtrasHome
Back

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 22nd February

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 22nd February

INXS And Highest-Earning Tennis Players

We are after the name of any track on the Australian edition of INXS's 'The Greatest Hits' compilation, released in 1994.

BURN FOR YOU 0
DEVIL INSIDE 2
DISAPPEAR 0
DON'T CHANGE 0
HEAVEN SENT 1
I SEND A MESSAGE 2
JUST KEEP WALKING 0
KISS THE DIRT (FALLING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN) 0
LISTEN LIKE THIEVES 1
MEDIATE 0
NEED YOU TONIGHT 6
NEVER TEAR US APART 10
NEW SENSATION 2
ORIGINAL SIN 5
SUICIDE BLONDE 10
THE GIFT 0
THE LOVED ONE 0
THE STRANGEST PARTY (THESE ARE THE TIMES) 0
THIS TIME 0
WHAT YOU NEED 5



We want you to name any of the world's top ten highest-earning tennis players in the 2017/18 financial year. 
All earnings are based on $US and combine both prize money and sponsorship deals.

ANDY MURRAY 5
CAROLINE WOZNIACKI 0
GARBINE MUGURUZA 0
GRIGOR DMITROV 0
KEI NISHIKORI 0
NOVAK DJOKOVIC 31
RAFAEL NADAL 29
ROGER FEDERER 50
SERENA WILLIAMS 37
SLOANE STEPHENS 0




Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
NEXT STORY

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Countries In The Tropics And Countries Starting And Ending With A Vowel
    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    'What Th...'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Cast Of 'Meet The Fockers' And Words Ending In '...Mate'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    O' In The Periodic Table And It's A Gas
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Words Beginning With 'TR...' And Words Beginning With 'Wh...'