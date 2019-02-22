Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 22nd February

We are after the name of any track on the Australian edition of INXS's 'The Greatest Hits' compilation, released in 1994.
|BURN FOR YOU
|0
|DEVIL INSIDE
|2
|DISAPPEAR
|0
|DON'T CHANGE
|0
|HEAVEN SENT
|1
|I SEND A MESSAGE
|2
|JUST KEEP WALKING
|0
|KISS THE DIRT (FALLING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN)
|0
|LISTEN LIKE THIEVES
|1
|MEDIATE
|0
|NEED YOU TONIGHT
|6
|NEVER TEAR US APART
|10
|NEW SENSATION
|2
|ORIGINAL SIN
|5
|SUICIDE BLONDE
|10
|THE GIFT
|0
|THE LOVED ONE
|0
|THE STRANGEST PARTY (THESE ARE THE TIMES)
|0
|THIS TIME
|0
|WHAT YOU NEED
|5
We want you to name any of the world's top ten highest-earning tennis players in the 2017/18 financial year.
All earnings are based on $US and combine both prize money and sponsorship deals.
|ANDY MURRAY
|5
|CAROLINE WOZNIACKI
|0
|GARBINE MUGURUZA
|0
|GRIGOR DMITROV
|0
|KEI NISHIKORI
|0
|NOVAK DJOKOVIC
|31
|RAFAEL NADAL
|29
|ROGER FEDERER
|50
|SERENA WILLIAMS
|37
|SLOANE STEPHENS
|0