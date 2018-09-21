Pointless

Video ExtrasHome
Back

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Fri 21 Sep

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Fri 21 Sep

Australian Greens Senators And Top 40 Singles By Green Day

We're after the name of any people who have represented the Australian Greens as a Federal Senator.

Andrew Bartlett 0
Bob Brown 14
Christabel Chamarette 0
Christine Milne 1
Dee Margetts 0
Janet Rice 0
Jo Vallentine 0
Jordon Steele-John 1
Kerry Nettle 0
Larissa Waters 2
Lee Rhiannon 0
Nick McKim 0
Penny Wright 0
Peter Whish-Wilson 0
Rachel Siewert 0
Richard Di Natale 9
Robert Simms 0
Sarah Hanson-Young 7
Scott Ludlam 1



We'd like the name of any singles by Green Day which made it into the Australian Top 40, as judged by ARIA, up to July 2018.


21 Guns 3
American Idiot 16
Boulevard of Broken Dreams 6
Geek Stink Breath 0
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) 7
Hitchin' A Ride 0
Holiday 1
Jesus of Suburbia 0
Know Your Enemy 0
Longview 0
Minority 2
Redundant 0
The Saints Are Coming 0
Wake Me Up When September Ends 2
Warning 2
When I Come Around 3



Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
NEXT STORY

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Countries In The Tropics And Countries Starting And Ending With A Vowel
    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    'What Th...'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Cast Of 'Meet The Fockers' And Words Ending In '...Mate'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    O' In The Periodic Table And It's A Gas
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Words Beginning With 'TR...' And Words Beginning With 'Wh...'