Round 3 Questions & Answers - Fri 21 Sep

We're after the name of any people who have represented the Australian Greens as a Federal Senator.
|Andrew Bartlett
|0
|Bob Brown
|14
|Christabel Chamarette
|0
|Christine Milne
|1
|Dee Margetts
|0
|Janet Rice
|0
|Jo Vallentine
|0
|Jordon Steele-John
|1
|Kerry Nettle
|0
|Larissa Waters
|2
|Lee Rhiannon
|0
|Nick McKim
|0
|Penny Wright
|0
|Peter Whish-Wilson
|0
|Rachel Siewert
|0
|Richard Di Natale
|9
|Robert Simms
|0
|Sarah Hanson-Young
|7
|Scott Ludlam
|1
We'd like the name of any singles by Green Day which made it into the Australian Top 40, as judged by ARIA, up to July 2018.
|21 Guns
|3
|American Idiot
|16
|Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|6
|Geek Stink Breath
|0
|Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
|7
|Hitchin' A Ride
|0
|Holiday
|1
|Jesus of Suburbia
|0
|Know Your Enemy
|0
|Longview
|0
|Minority
|2
|Redundant
|0
|The Saints Are Coming
|0
|Wake Me Up When September Ends
|2
|Warning
|2
|When I Come Around
|3