Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 1st March
Northernmost Capitals And Southernmost Capitals
We're after the name of any national capital city that lies either further north than Paris or that lies further south than Jakarta.
|AMSTERDAM
|7
|ASTANA
|0
|BERLIN
|11
|BRUSSELS
|4
|COPENHAGEN
|14
|DUBLIN
|5
|HELSINKI
|13
|KIEV
|1
|LONDON
|30
|LUXEMBOURG
|1
|MINSK
|0
|MOSCOW
|18
|OSLO
|26
|PRAGUE
|2
|REYKJAVIK
|5
|RIGA
|1
|STOCKHOLM
|14
|TALLINN
|1
|VILNIUS
|1
|WARSAW
|1
|ANTANANARIVO
|0
|APIA
|0
|ASUNCION
|0
|BLOEMFONTEIN
|0
|BRASÍLIA
|2
|BUENOS AIRES
|3
|CANBERRA
|56
|CAPE TOWN
|0
|DILI
|3
|FUNAFUTI
|0
|GABORONE
|0
|HARARE
|0
|HONIARA
|0
|LA PAZ
|0
|LILONGWE
|0
|LIMA
|3
|LOBAMBA
|0
|LUANDA
|0
|LUSAKA
|0
|MAPUTO
|0
|MASERU
|0
|MBABANE
|0
|MONTEVIDEO
|0
|MORONI
|0
|NUKU'ALOFA
|0
|PORT LOUIS
|0
|PORT MORESBY
|8
|PORT VILA
|1
|PRETORIA
|2
|PRETORIA
|0
|SANTIAGO
|0
|SUCRE
|0
|SUVA
|3
|WELLINGTON
|11
|WINDHOEK
|0