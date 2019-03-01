Pointless

Video ExtrasHome
Back

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 1st March

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 1st March

Northernmost Capitals And Southernmost Capitals

We're after the name of any national capital city that lies either further north than Paris or that lies further south than Jakarta.

AMSTERDAM 7
ASTANA 0
BERLIN 11
BRUSSELS 4
COPENHAGEN 14
DUBLIN 5
HELSINKI 13
KIEV 1
LONDON 30
LUXEMBOURG 1
MINSK 0
MOSCOW 18
OSLO 26
PRAGUE 2
REYKJAVIK 5
RIGA 1
STOCKHOLM 14
TALLINN 1
VILNIUS 1
WARSAW 1


We're after the name of any national capital city that lies either further north than Paris or that lies further south than Jakarta.

ANTANANARIVO 0
APIA 0
ASUNCION 0
BLOEMFONTEIN 0
BRASÍLIA 2
BUENOS AIRES 3
CANBERRA 56
CAPE TOWN 0
DILI 3
FUNAFUTI 0
GABORONE 0
HARARE 0
HONIARA 0
LA PAZ 0
LILONGWE 0
LIMA 3
LOBAMBA 0
LUANDA 0
LUSAKA 0
MAPUTO 0
MASERU 0
MBABANE 0
MONTEVIDEO 0
MORONI 0
NUKU'ALOFA 0
PORT LOUIS 0
PORT MORESBY 8
PORT VILA 1
PRETORIA 2
PRETORIA 0
SANTIAGO 0
SUCRE 0
SUVA 3
WELLINGTON 11
WINDHOEK 0



Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
NEXT STORY

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Countries In The Tropics And Countries Starting And Ending With A Vowel
    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    'What Th...'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Cast Of 'Meet The Fockers' And Words Ending In '...Mate'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    O' In The Periodic Table And It's A Gas
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Words Beginning With 'TR...' And Words Beginning With 'Wh...'