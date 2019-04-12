Pointless

Video ExtrasHome
Back

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 12th April

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 12th April

Sydney Lifesaving Clubs And D-Day Landings

We'd like you to name any beach in Sydney, between the Royal National Park in the south to Barrenjoey in the north, that has an active, official Surf Lifesaving club, as at the end of 2018.

AVALON BEACH 3
BILGOLA BEACH 0
BONDI BEACH 68
BRONTE BEACH 5
BUNGAN BEACH 0
CLOVELLY BEACH 5
COLLAROY BEACH 4
COOGEE BEACH 11
CRONULLA BEACH 11
CURL CURL 2
DEE WHY BEACH 7
ELOUERA BEACH 0
FRESHWATER BEACH 1
LONG REEF BEACH 0
MANLY BEACH 44
MAROUBRA BEACH 9
MONA VALE BEACH 2
NARRABEEN BEACH 8
NEWPORT BEACH 1
NORTH BONDI BEACH 1
NORTH CRONULLA BEACH 0
NORTH CURL CURL BEACH 3
NORTH NARRABEEN BEACH 1
NORTH PALM BEACH 0
NORTH STEYNE BEACH 1
PALM BEACH 8
QUEENSCLIFF BEACH 1
SOUTH CURL CURL BEACH 0
SOUTH MAROUBRA BEACH 0
SOUTH NARRABEEN BEACH 0
TAMARAMA BEACH 5
WANDA BEACH 0
WARRIEWOOD BEACH 0
WHALE BEACH 2




We'd like you to name any of the World War 2 Allied nations  that provided fighting units for the Battle of Normandy, which commenced with the D-Day landings of 1944.

AUSTRALIA 51
BELGIUM 3
CANADA 16
CZECHOSLOVAKIA 0
FRANCE 34
GREECE 0
LUXEMBOURG 0
NETHERLANDS 1
NEW ZEALAND 23
NORWAY 0
POLAND 2
UNITED KINGDOM 62
UNITED STATES 39




Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
NEXT STORY

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Countries In The Tropics And Countries Starting And Ending With A Vowel
    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    'What Th...'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Cast Of 'Meet The Fockers' And Words Ending In '...Mate'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    O' In The Periodic Table And It's A Gas
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Words Beginning With 'TR...' And Words Beginning With 'Wh...'