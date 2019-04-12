Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 12th April

We'd like you to name any beach in Sydney, between the Royal National Park in the south to Barrenjoey in the north, that has an active, official Surf Lifesaving club, as at the end of 2018.
|AVALON BEACH
|3
|BILGOLA BEACH
|0
|BONDI BEACH
|68
|BRONTE BEACH
|5
|BUNGAN BEACH
|0
|CLOVELLY BEACH
|5
|COLLAROY BEACH
|4
|COOGEE BEACH
|11
|CRONULLA BEACH
|11
|CURL CURL
|2
|DEE WHY BEACH
|7
|ELOUERA BEACH
|0
|FRESHWATER BEACH
|1
|LONG REEF BEACH
|0
|MANLY BEACH
|44
|MAROUBRA BEACH
|9
|MONA VALE BEACH
|2
|NARRABEEN BEACH
|8
|NEWPORT BEACH
|1
|NORTH BONDI BEACH
|1
|NORTH CRONULLA BEACH
|0
|NORTH CURL CURL BEACH
|3
|NORTH NARRABEEN BEACH
|1
|NORTH PALM BEACH
|0
|NORTH STEYNE BEACH
|1
|PALM BEACH
|8
|QUEENSCLIFF BEACH
|1
|SOUTH CURL CURL BEACH
|0
|SOUTH MAROUBRA BEACH
|0
|SOUTH NARRABEEN BEACH
|0
|TAMARAMA BEACH
|5
|WANDA BEACH
|0
|WARRIEWOOD BEACH
|0
|WHALE BEACH
|2
We'd like you to name any of the World War 2 Allied nations that provided fighting units for the Battle of Normandy, which commenced with the D-Day landings of 1944.
|AUSTRALIA
|51
|BELGIUM
|3
|CANADA
|16
|CZECHOSLOVAKIA
|0
|FRANCE
|34
|GREECE
|0
|LUXEMBOURG
|0
|NETHERLANDS
|1
|NEW ZEALAND
|23
|NORWAY
|0
|POLAND
|2
|UNITED KINGDOM
|62
|UNITED STATES
|39