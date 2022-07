Pointless Questions & Answers - Fri 10 Aug

Name any song that appears on the 2003 Australian release of the double disc greatest hits compilation CD 'The Essential Simon & Garfunkel'.

THE 59TH STREET BRIDGE SONG (FEELIN' GROOVY) 1

A CHURCH IS BURNING 0

A HAZY SHADE OF WINTER 2

A MOST PECULIAR MAN 1

A POEM ON THE UNDERGROUND WALL 0

AMERICA 6

AT THE ZOO 3

BABY DRIVER 2

BLEECKER STREET 1

BLESSED 0

BLUES RUN THE GAME 0

BOOKENDS THEME 2

BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER 33

BYE BYE LOVE 1

CECILIA 9

CLOUDY 0

EL CONDOR PASA (IF I COULD) 3

FAKIN' IT 0

FOR EMILY, WHENEVER I MAY FIND HER 1

HE WAS MY BROTHER 0

HOMEWARD BOUND 4

I AM A ROCK 12

KATHY'S SONG 3

KEEP THE CUSTOMER SATISFIED 0

LEAVES THAT ARE GREEN 1

MRS. ROBINSON 29

MY LITTLE TOWN 0

OLD FRIENDS 0

OVERS 0

PUNKY'S DILEMMA 0

RICHARD CORY 1

SCARBOROUGH FAIR/CANTICLE 13

SO LONG, FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT 0

SONG FOR THE ASKING 1

SPARROW 0

THE BOXER 15

THE DANGLING CONVERSATION 0

THE ONLY LIVING BOY IN NEW YORK 0

THE SOUND OF SILENCE 43

WEDNESDAY MORNING, 3A.M. 2