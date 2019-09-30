Playing for Keeps

The First Ladies Of Football Return To 10 and 10 Play

Mark your schedules, because television's most talked about WAGs are back for a second season of shocking scandals and delicious drama on Wednesday, 16 October at 8.30, only on 10 and 10 play

The rumours are true. After a tumultuous season one which saw the death of a much-loved player, multiple break-ups and shocking affairs revealed, it's time for our five phenomenal women to rebuild their lives and head in a new direction with the main men in their lives.

Everyone will find themselves playing very different roles this time around, and, with a new WAG in the mix, the status quo is about to be turned wildly on its head.

Strap yourselves in folks, 'cause it's sure to be a bumpy ride and WE. CAN'T WAIT!

Need a refresher before season two kick-offs on the 16th? Head on over to 10 play and binge-watch the entire first season RIGHT NOW.

Playing For Keeps Season Two Premieres Wednesday, 16 October At 8.30 On 10 And 10 Play

Playing For Keeps Rocked By Tahlia’s Leaked Nudes
Playing For Keeps Rocked By Tahlia’s Leaked Nudes

