10 play Launches New Playing For Keeps Web Series

Australia’s juiciest drama gets extra time with Sidelines, a web series exclusive to 10 play.

This season of Playing For Keeps is already shaping up to be scorcher, which means we know you’ll be demanding even more time with Kath (Madeleine West), Paige (Cece Peters), Maddy (Annie Maynard), Tahlia (Olympia Valance) and Jessie (Isabella Giovinazzo) than we could possibly deliver on air.

Enter Sidelines: a Playing For Keeps Web Series exclusive to 10 Play.

A woman’s car is her own personal haven. We make phone calls, we sing along (albeit often off key) to the radio, we check in with ourselves and most importantly, there’s always a secret stash of snacks and an emergency change of clothes hidden somewhere between the boot and the backseat.

Each Sidelines webisode will allow viewers to spend time with each of our fabulous fictional ladies during those familiar and intimate car ride moments we all experience on a daily basis.

Volvo Car Australia, Marketing Director, Julie Hutchinson said: “Volvo are very excited to be involved in the new Sidelines series, it offers a great opportunity to extend our integration into the broadcast series and provide fans with bonus content throughout the season. We were able tap into the characters natural chemistry, showcasing the cars and their key features in bite-sized comedic chunks.

Serving up even more comedy, salaciousness and insight into the sporting world’s rich and famous, new episodes of Sidelines will be available every week after Playing For Keeps.

Watch Sidelines episode 1 now

    Tahlia’s cyber civil rights were wantonly abused on Playing For Keeps the other night, and oh boy, what will the mothers of suburban teenagers think? Right, Diane?!
    Mark your schedules, because television's most talked about WAGs are back for a second season of shocking scandals and delicious drama on Wednesday, 16 October at 8.30, only on 10 and 10 play
    If Playing For Keeps was a sporting superstar, it would definitely win a Brownlow
    From kick-off to final siren, Playing For Keeps had our jaws on the floor. Here’s our selection of the most WTF moments from the season Spoiler warning: If you haven’t watched Playing For Keeps yet, binge the whole season now on 10 play
    For style inspiration, look no further than the wives and girlfriends of the Southern Jets Football Club. Here's where the fashionistas got their fabulous frocks on episode 5.