Amanda Jason, Miguel Maestre and Anthony "Harries" Carroll explore places we love and to find out how climate change is effecting the Aussie way of life.Australia is home to some of the world's most stunning natural landscapes.

We pride ourselves on our breathtaking beaches, reefs, national parks, rainforests and rural areas which uniquely distinguish Australia as the “lucky country”. Yet these iconic places are under threat from rising temperatures and more extreme weather as a result of climate change.

Hosted by Amanda Jason, Network 10 news and weather presenter, and passionate Earth Hour ambassador, Places We Love: An Earth Hour Documentary Special will travel to some of Australia’s iconic natural wonders, including the Great Barrier Reef, to highlight the impact that climate change is having on the places we love across Australia.

Along the way Amanda will speak to some of Australia’s best known personalities, as well as scientists and everyday Aussies to hear more about the changes they are seeing to Australia’s great outdoors.

Miguel Maestre, celebrity chef and co-host of Network 10’s The Living Room, Anthony ‘Harries’ Carroll from Bondi Rescue, and Carla Bonner from Neighbours are just a few of the personalities that Amanda meets along the way.

With some laughter, a few tears, and some crazy fishing antics to boot, we’ll discover what these changes mean for Australia’s unique landscape, our wildlife and for each and everyone of us.

At 8:30pm on Saturday March 19, you can join millions of Australians by taking part in Earth Hour to show your support a low-pollution, clean energy future, one in which we can continue to enjoy the best of nature and our great outdoor lifestyle.