Pilot Week 2019 Lands 8 September

If you’re looking for something new, bold, and different, then make your way to the gate because Pilot Week 2019 is landing Sunday 8 September on 10.

From undercover mothers to geriatric landlords, we’re bringing you a fresh line-up of pilots, and giving you a say in what will return for a full season. We’ll be looking at ratings and listening to the chatter to gauge which of the Pilots you want to see back on your screen.

Last year Trial By KyleSaturday Night RoveTaboo and Kinnie Tonight were all green-lit for a season on 10.

Will the lavishly ludicrous life of PR maven Roxy Jacenko in I Am…Roxy leave you wanting more? Are the larger than life antics, and bank accounts, of Sydney’s Crazy Rich Asians what viewers want to see? Will My 80 Year Old Flatmate melt your heart? Or will you want to join Nicola Parry and Heidi Arena for a stakeout in Part Time Private Eyes?

The choice is yours and you’ll be able to make it soon. So buckle up and get ready for something different.

Pilot Week 2019 starts Sunday 8 September on 10 and 10 play

Pilot Week 2019 Set To Take Off

Pilot Week is back for its second year, promising to deliver fresh, funny and thought-provoking home-grown content that’s set to get you talking!
All About Saturday Night

All About Saturday Night
All About Dave

For a humble, clever and refreshingly real sitcom, look no further than Dave
All About Trial By Kyle

Absurd, entertaining and controversial
All About Kinne Tonight

One of the greatest YouTube comedians, Troy Kinne, is taking his hilarious sketches from the internet to your TV screen