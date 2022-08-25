Sign in to watch this video
Photonis Ultimate Forces Challenge - S1 Ep. 1
Documentary
Air Date: Mon 31 Jan 2022
In the first episode of the Photonis Ultimate Forces Challenge we will meet the seven contesting teams.
Season 1
About the Show
The Photonis Ultimate Forces Challenge is an ultimate competition in search of the most complete team regarding physical condition and mental endurance.