Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Permanent Midnight
Movies
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
Based on the acclaimed autobiography, starring Ben Stiller and Elizabeth Hurley this emotionally riveting story about a hot television writer who learns firsthand about the dark side of Hollywood.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
1998
About the Movie
A comedy writer struggles to overcome his addiction to heroin while putting his professional and personal in danger.