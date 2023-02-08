Pawn

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Pawn
MA15+ | Movies

Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months

A petty robbery spirals into a tense hostage situation, as an ex-con and his pregnant wife become entangled in a manipulative chess game between the feds, local police, and the mob. Starring Forest Whitaker, Michael Chiklis, Common and Ray Liotta.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2013

About the Movie

A petty robbery spirals into a tense hostage situation after three gunmen hold up a diner that's a front for the mob.