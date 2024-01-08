Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 20
G | Kids

The Aqua Pups rescue Coral, Moby and McSquidly from a submarine before it crashes into a reef. // The Aqua Pups must save the Merpups' golden orb release when Moby lures a Giant Squid into Puplantis.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 20 - Aqua Pups Save The Reef/aqua Pups Stop A Giant Squid

22 mins

S9 Ep. 11 - Big Truck Pups Save The Swiped Speakers / Big Truck Pups Save The Big Big Pipes

Mayor Humdinger hijacks Al's rig carrying Luke Stars and his equipment, it's up to the Pups to rescue him. // Al's load of big pipes breaks loose, it's up to the Pups to save their friends

22 mins

S9 Ep. 17 - Pups Save Katie And Some Kitties / Pups Save Helo Humdinger

Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm is set off and the Pups rescue them. // Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft and needs to be rescued.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 16 - All Paws On Deck

Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor from demolishing Adventure Bay so she can build her own dream city in its place.

Season 9