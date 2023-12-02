Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 8

Episodes
S9 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Hatchlings / Pups Save A Wrongway Farmhand
Mayor Humdinger decides to make the world's biggest omelet, he accidentally orders the wrong kind of eggs / Traveling Travis volunteers to watch Farmer Yumi and Farmer Al's Farm and messes up everything
S9 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Tooth Fairy / Pups Solve The Mystery Of The Missing Art
Julius loses his tooth and has a dream that the Paw Patrol saves Tooth Fairy. // All the paintings mysteriously disappear from the Art Museum festival, the PAW Patrol must solve the Missing Art Mystery.
S9 Ep. 6 - Big Truck Pups Stop A Flood
The Paw Patrol use their new Big Trucks and the help of their new pup pal Al to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.