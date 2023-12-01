Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 7

Episodes
S9 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Tooth Fairy / Pups Solve The Mystery Of The Missing Art
Julius loses his tooth and has a dream that the Paw Patrol saves Tooth Fairy. // All the paintings mysteriously disappear from the Art Museum festival, the PAW Patrol must solve the Missing Art Mystery.
S9 Ep. 6 - Big Truck Pups Stop A Flood
The Paw Patrol use their new Big Trucks and the help of their new pup pal Al to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.
S9 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Humdinger Doll/pups Save A Sand Sculpture Contest
PAW Patrol rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. // Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control