Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 7

Julius loses his tooth and has a dream that the Paw Patrol saves Tooth Fairy. // All the paintings mysteriously disappear from the Art Museum festival, the PAW Patrol must solve the Missing Art Mystery.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Tooth Fairy / Pups Solve The Mystery Of The Missing Art

22 mins

S9 Ep. 6 - Big Truck Pups Stop A Flood

The Paw Patrol use their new Big Trucks and the help of their new pup pal Al to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Humdinger Doll/pups Save A Sand Sculpture Contest

PAW Patrol rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. // Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control

22 mins

S9 Ep. 4 - Cat Pack/paw Patrol Rescue:the Cat Who Roared / Saving The Safe

Leo and Rory join the Paw Patrol on a visit to the jungle and end up helping to rescue an injured baby monkey. // Mayor Humdinger rebuilds Meow Meow to break into Mayor Goodway's new safe.

