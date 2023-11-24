Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 5

Episodes
S9 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Humdinger Doll/pups Save A Sand Sculpture Contest
PAW Patrol rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. // Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control
S9 Ep. 4 - Cat Pack/paw Patrol Rescue:the Cat Who Roared / Saving The Safe
Leo and Rory join the Paw Patrol on a visit to the jungle and end up helping to rescue an injured baby monkey. // Mayor Humdinger rebuilds Meow Meow to break into Mayor Goodway's new safe.
S9 Ep. 3 - Cat Pack/paw Patrol Rescue:rocket Rescuers / Save The Golden Lion Mask
Cat-Pack members Wild and Shade team up with the Mighty Pups to stop a runaway rocket. // Ruff-Ruff Pack swipes a priceless golden lion mask from the museum, Shade and Wild help the Paw Patrol get it back