Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 4

Episodes
S9 Ep. 4 - Cat Pack/paw Patrol Rescue:the Cat Who Roared / Saving The Safe
Leo and Rory join the Paw Patrol on a visit to the jungle and end up helping to rescue an injured baby monkey. // Mayor Humdinger rebuilds Meow Meow to break into Mayor Goodway's new safe.
S9 Ep. 3 - Cat Pack/paw Patrol Rescue:rocket Rescuers / Save The Golden Lion Mask
Cat-Pack members Wild and Shade team up with the Mighty Pups to stop a runaway rocket. // Ruff-Ruff Pack swipes a priceless golden lion mask from the museum, Shade and Wild help the Paw Patrol get it back
S9 Ep. 2 - Pups Meet The Cat Pack
When Mayor Humdinger transforms his robot cat Meow-Meow into a tiger-sized metal-eating menace, the Paw Patrol calls in the Cat Pack to help stop the creature.