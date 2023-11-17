Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 3

Episodes
S9 Ep. 3 - Cat Pack/paw Patrol Rescue:rocket Rescuers / Save The Golden Lion Mask
Cat-Pack members Wild and Shade team up with the Mighty Pups to stop a runaway rocket. // Ruff-Ruff Pack swipes a priceless golden lion mask from the museum, Shade and Wild help the Paw Patrol get it back
S9 Ep. 2 - Pups Meet The Cat Pack
When Mayor Humdinger transforms his robot cat Meow-Meow into a tiger-sized metal-eating menace, the Paw Patrol calls in the Cat Pack to help stop the creature.
S9 Ep. 1 - Liberty Makes A New Friend / Pups Save The Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. // Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest. The Pups, with Liberty, race to the rescue.