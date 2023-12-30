Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 17

Episodes
S9 Ep. 17 - Pups Save Katie And Some Kitties / Pups Save Helo Humdinger
Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm is set off and the Pups rescue them. // Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft and needs to be rescued.
S9 Ep. 16 - All Paws On Deck
Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor from demolishing Adventure Bay so she can build her own dream city in its place.
S9 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A T-Rex Tyke/pups Save A Playful Elephant Calf
A T-Rex gets lost, Ryder and the pups go on a mission to help find him. // Everest joins the Pups for a visit to the jungle, she makes friends with a clumsy elephant calf and then must help rescue him.