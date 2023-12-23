Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 15

Episodes
S9 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A T-Rex Tyke/pups Save A Playful Elephant Calf
A T-Rex gets lost, Ryder and the pups go on a mission to help find him. // Everest joins the Pups for a visit to the jungle, she makes friends with a clumsy elephant calf and then must help rescue him.
S9 Ep. 13 - Mighty Pups Stop A Mighty Eel / Pups Save A Floating Royal Carriage
An eel accidentally swallows a piece of the meteor and becomes gigantic, can the Pups to save Adventure Bay. // Sweetie decides to commandeer the Princess's royal carriage and horses.