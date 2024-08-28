Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 14

Episodes
S9 Ep. 20 - Aqua Pups Save The Reef/aqua Pups Stop A Giant Squid
The Aqua Pups rescue Coral, Moby and McSquidly from a submarine before it crashes into a reef. // The Aqua Pups must save the Merpups' golden orb release when Moby lures a Giant Squid into Puplantis.
S9 Ep. 19 - Aqua Pups Save A Merdinger/aqua Pups Save The Whale Patrolle
Humdinger disguises himself to steal the purple pearl, the Pups return it to Puplantis // Moby swipes the Whale Patroller and all the Pups vehicles, the pups climb aboard sea creatures to chase it down
S9 Ep. 18 - Aqua Pups Save A Mer-Race
The Paw Patrol take part in a big mer-race, but must come to the rescue when Moby's cheating puts Puplantis in serious danger.
S9 Ep. 17 - Pups Save Katie And Some Kitties / Pups Save Helo Humdinger
Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm is set off and the Pups rescue them. // Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft and needs to be rescued.
S9 Ep. 16 - All Paws On Deck
Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor from demolishing Adventure Bay so she can build her own dream city in its place.
S9 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A T-Rex Tyke/pups Save A Playful Elephant Calf
A T-Rex gets lost, Ryder and the pups go on a mission to help find him. // Everest joins the Pups for a visit to the jungle, she makes friends with a clumsy elephant calf and then must help rescue him.
S9 Ep. 14 - Aqua Pups Save A Floating Castle
When an unhappy Merpup tries to float Puplantis to the surface, it's up to the Paw Patrol and their newest member Coral (Skye's long-lost merpup cousin) to save the city and stop him.