Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 13

Episodes
S9 Ep. 13 - Mighty Pups Stop A Mighty Eel / Pups Save A Floating Royal Carriage
An eel accidentally swallows a piece of the meteor and becomes gigantic, can the Pups to save Adventure Bay. // Sweetie decides to commandeer the Princess's royal carriage and horses.
S9 Ep. 12 - Pups Stop The Return Of Humsquatch / Pups Save A Lonely Ghost
Eddie and Emmy get impatient, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. // Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns it's not easy to help a ghost make friends.