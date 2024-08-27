Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 12

Episodes
S9 Ep. 12 - Pups Stop The Return Of Humsquatch / Pups Save A Lonely Ghost
Eddie and Emmy get impatient, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. // Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns it's not easy to help a ghost make friends.
S9 Ep. 11 - Big Truck Pups Save The Swiped Speakers / Big Truck Pups Save The Big Big Pipes
Mayor Humdinger hijacks Al's rig carrying Luke Stars and his equipment, it's up to the Pups to rescue him. // Al's load of big pipes breaks loose, it's up to the Pups to save their friends
S9 Ep. 10 - Big Truck Pups Save A Sliding Chalet / Big Truck Pups Save A Really Big Dish
Mayor Humdinger's mountain vacation literally goes downhill, will the Pups stop Jake's Chalet before it crashes. // Mayor Humdinger messes with the satellite dish and the town's communication systems.
S9 Ep. 9 - Big Truck Pups Save The Bridge
Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.
S9 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Tooth Fairy / Pups Solve The Mystery Of The Missing Art
Julius loses his tooth and has a dream that the Paw Patrol saves Tooth Fairy. // All the paintings mysteriously disappear from the Art Museum festival, the PAW Patrol must solve the Missing Art Mystery.
S9 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Hatchlings / Pups Save A Wrongway Farmhand
Mayor Humdinger decides to make the world's biggest omelet, he accidentally orders the wrong kind of eggs / Traveling Travis volunteers to watch Farmer Yumi and Farmer Al's Farm and messes up everything
S9 Ep. 6 - Big Truck Pups Stop A Flood
The Paw Patrol use their new Big Trucks and the help of their new pup pal Al to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.