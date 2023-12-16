Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 12
G | Kids

Eddie and Emmy get impatient, they hide in Mayor Humdinger's Humsquatch costume to chase everyone out. // Rubble dreams that he meets a ghost and learns it's not easy to help a ghost make friends.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 12 - Pups Stop The Return Of Humsquatch / Pups Save A Lonely Ghost

22 mins

S9 Ep. 10 - Big Truck Pups Save A Sliding Chalet / Big Truck Pups Save A Really Big Dish

Mayor Humdinger's mountain vacation literally goes downhill, will the Pups stop Jake's Chalet before it crashes. // Mayor Humdinger messes with the satellite dish and the town's communication systems.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 9 - Big Truck Pups Save The Bridge

Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.

Season 9