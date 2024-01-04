Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Mayor Humdinger hijacks Al's rig carrying Luke Stars and his equipment, it's up to the Pups to rescue him. // Al's load of big pipes breaks loose, it's up to the Pups to save their friends

22 mins

S9 Ep. 11 - Big Truck Pups Save The Swiped Speakers / Big Truck Pups Save The Big Big Pipes

22 mins

S9 Ep. 17 - Pups Save Katie And Some Kitties / Pups Save Helo Humdinger

Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm is set off and the Pups rescue them. // Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft and needs to be rescued.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 16 - All Paws On Deck

Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor from demolishing Adventure Bay so she can build her own dream city in its place.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A T-Rex Tyke/pups Save A Playful Elephant Calf

A T-Rex gets lost, Ryder and the pups go on a mission to help find him. // Everest joins the Pups for a visit to the jungle, she makes friends with a clumsy elephant calf and then must help rescue him.

22 mins

S9 Ep. 13 - Mighty Pups Stop A Mighty Eel / Pups Save A Floating Royal Carriage

An eel accidentally swallows a piece of the meteor and becomes gigantic, can the Pups to save Adventure Bay. // Sweetie decides to commandeer the Princess's royal carriage and horses.

Season 9