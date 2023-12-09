Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 10

Episodes
S9 Ep. 10 - Big Truck Pups Save A Sliding Chalet / Big Truck Pups Save A Really Big Dish
Mayor Humdinger's mountain vacation literally goes downhill, will the Pups stop Jake's Chalet before it crashes. // Mayor Humdinger messes with the satellite dish and the town's communication systems.
S9 Ep. 9 - Big Truck Pups Save The Bridge
Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.
S9 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Hatchlings / Pups Save A Wrongway Farmhand
Mayor Humdinger decides to make the world's biggest omelet, he accidentally orders the wrong kind of eggs / Traveling Travis volunteers to watch Farmer Yumi and Farmer Al's Farm and messes up everything