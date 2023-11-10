Paw Patrol - S9 Ep. 1

Episodes
S9 Ep. 1 - Liberty Makes A New Friend / Pups Save The Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. // Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest. The Pups, with Liberty, race to the rescue.
S9 Ep. 20 - Aqua Pups Save The Reef/aqua Pups Stop A Giant Squid
The Aqua Pups rescue Coral, Moby and McSquidly from a submarine before it crashes into a reef. // The Aqua Pups must save the Merpups' golden orb release when Moby lures a Giant Squid into Puplantis.
S9 Ep. 19 - Aqua Pups Save A Merdinger/aqua Pups Save The Whale Patrolle
Humdinger disguises himself to steal the purple pearl, the Pups return it to Puplantis // Moby swipes the Whale Patroller and all the Pups vehicles, the pups climb aboard sea creatures to chase it down