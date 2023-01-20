Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 7
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 7 - Pups Save A Pterodactyl/ Pups And The Big Rumble

When Maverick the daredevil Pterodactyl takes a tumble and hurts his wing, the pups are there for a sky high Dino Rescue! // A volcano is erupting, threatening the Dino Wilds! It's all paws on deck for a massive Dino Rescue!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 6 - Dino Rescue: Pups And The Lost Dino Eggs

When a lost world of Dinosaurs is discovered, Mayor Humdinger wants to take Dino Eggs back to Foggy Bottom but along the way a baby Brachiosaurus ends up in Dino sized trouble! The Pups are ready for a Dino Rescue!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Waiter-Bot/pups Stop A Pie-Clone

Mr. Porter's high tech waiter robot helps around the cafe, but it can't stop cleaning! It's up to the Pups to clean up the mess all over town! // Mayor Humdinger creates a cyclone of delicious pies! The Pups must stop it!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 4 - Mighty Pups Charged Up: Pups Vs. Three Super Baddies

Harold, Ladybird, and the Copycat team up and the three super baddies take the Mighty Pups' mighty meteor! The Mighty Pups have to get their meteor back and Charge Up to stop them before the team of baddies destroys Adventure Bay!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 3 - Pups Save An Antarctic Martian/pups Save The Maze Explorers

Travelling Travis is on another great adventure when he lands in Antarctica but believes he's actually on Mars./ Mr. Porter and Alex go on a sightseeing hike but get trapped inside a huge maze! The Paw Patrol has to find their friends!

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Election Day/pups Save The Bubble Monkeys

When Mayor Humdinger runs for Mayor of Adventure Bay, his Mayor Mobile runs out of control, the Paw Patrol have to save the day /Ryder and the Pups visit Tracker and Carlos in the jungle, a group of monkeys find themselves in sticky trouble

image-placeholder22 mins

S7 Ep. 1 - Pups Stop A Humdinger Horde/ Pups Save A Mighty Lighthouse

The Mighty Pups have to save the day when Harold makes a cloning machine! // Harold uses his super powers to turn Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse into a rocket! The Mighty Pups need to Charge Up and stop him!

Season 7