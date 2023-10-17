Paw Patrol - S7 Ep. 6

Episodes
S7 Ep. 6 - Dino Rescue: Pups And The Lost Dino Eggs
When a lost world of Dinosaurs is discovered, Mayor Humdinger wants to take Dino Eggs back to Foggy Bottom but along the way a baby Brachiosaurus ends up in Dino sized trouble! The Pups are ready for a Dino Rescue!
S7 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Waiter-Bot/pups Stop A Pie-Clone
Mr. Porter's high tech waiter robot helps around the cafe, but it can't stop cleaning! It's up to the Pups to clean up the mess all over town! // Mayor Humdinger creates a cyclone of delicious pies! The Pups must stop it!
S7 Ep. 20 - Moto Pups: Pups Vs. The Ruff-Ruff Pack
The Motorcycle Stunt Show comes to town - bringing famed stunt cyclist Wildcat, and the trouble-making cyclists, the Ruff-Ruff Pack. Wildcat joins the Paw Patrol to help stop the baddies from trashing the town!
S7 Ep. 19 - Pups Save Queen Cluck-Cluck/pups Save A Desert Flounder
Mayor Goodway dreams she's travelled to the mysterious Cluck Cluck Island, a very strange land where Chickaletta is royalty! // Travelling Travis's balloon gets caught on the Flounder, Travis and Cap'n Turbot wind up out in the desert!
S7 Ep. 18 - Pups Save Little Hairy/pups Save A Kooky Klimber
Big Hairy's little brother falls into a hole and Tracker gets carried away by Big Hairy. It's time for a Jungle Rescue! // Daring Danny tries extreme rock climbing with Ace Sorenson. It's up to the Paw Patrol to save the duo.
S7 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Bah Humdinger!
Mayor Humdinger is being very naughty on Christmas Eve and it's up to the Paw Patrol to help Santa and save Christmas.
S7 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Chalk Art/pups Save The Hot Potato
The Mini Patrol and the Pups race to the rescue to save a local mural before the rain comes. // Farmer Al and Yumi find out their garden is full of holes and their one of a kind potato is missing. Now the pups must find the potato thief!